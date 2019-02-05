Handsworth Property Closed For 3 Months After Anti-Social Behaviour

Police have been working with Midland Heart Housing Association to tackle anti-social behaviour issues and crime in a road in Handsworth.

The property on Douglas Road has been causing misery to the local community and officers were called to the premises more than 10 times

in 12 months, where they arrested several people for drugs and other crimes.

Residents became so fed up with the situation they handed over a petition to Midland Heart, calling for action to be taken.

Unfortunately, criminal activity continued and a closure notice was then sought, Birmingham Magistrates granted one for 3 months.

Inspector Ifty Ahmed, neighbourhood policing manager for Perry Barr constituency, said: “We became aware of a stream of visitors on foot

throughout the day and night displaying behaviours associated with drug usage and alcohol abuse. Many children live in the area, walk these

streets to school and often have to navigate their way around these individuals, so I am pleased the courts have granted us a three-month

closure order which will close the property with immediate effect and provide respite to the community."

Vicki Brownhill, Head of Housing Management at Midland Heart, said: "We take legal action only as a last resort and our team will always

endeavour to engage with, and work with, tenants to resolve issues of anti-social behaviour.

"In this instance, however, our efforts failed to have an effect and we have worked with the police to gain the closure order. This now

enables us to seek possession of our property. We hope other residents in the area feel reassured by our joint action with West Midlands

Police to try and create a safer and more pleasant environment for neighbours and the wider local community.

"We also hope this action gives a strong message to any perpetrator that criminal and anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated and could

have a serious impact on their tenancy with Midland Heart."