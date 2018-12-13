Hagley Road Burst Water Pipe Closes Road

13 December 2018, 11:49 | Updated: 13 December 2018, 11:53

Hagley Road pipe burst

A burst water pipe's closed part of the Hagley Road in Edgbaston causing chaos for Birmingham commuters.

Severn Trent Water say they're working to fix the pipe and are saying for the problems it's causing around the city. 

 

 

They say teams have been handing out bottled water to around 500 residents who have lost water supplies, or have low water pressure.

It's thought the pipe could take some time to be fixed and Severn Trent Water say the road could be closed for most of the day.

The company say they've been contacting vulnerable customers in the area to make sure they have the support they need.

(Image: Severn Trent Water) 

