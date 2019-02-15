Former West Mids Police Inspector Given Suspended Sentence

A former West Midlands Police officer's been handed a 16 month suspended sentence over child abuse images.

Lee Bartam of Bustleholme Lane, West Bromwich, was an inspector based in Birmingham city centre when he was arrested in August 2018.

Officers searched his home and recovered computer equipment, 454 images were found on his devices.

Bartram was dismissed from the force in September 2018, following a special case hearing.

He admitted ten charges relating to images; two related to distribution, while the rest were for possession.

The 44 year old pleaded guilty to a further charge of misconduct in public office, relating to a video he made of a boy while he was on duty.

Along with the suspended sentence, he was also handed a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.