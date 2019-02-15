Former West Mids Police Inspector Given Suspended Sentence

15 February 2019, 05:37 | Updated: 15 February 2019, 05:39

West Mids police officer Indecent image charges

A former West Midlands Police officer's been handed a 16 month suspended sentence over child abuse images.

Lee Bartam of Bustleholme Lane, West Bromwich, was an inspector based in Birmingham city centre when he was arrested in August 2018.

Officers searched his home and recovered computer equipment, 454 images were found on his devices.

Bartram was dismissed from the force in September 2018, following a special case hearing.

He admitted ten charges relating to images; two related to distribution, while the rest were for possession.

The 44 year old pleaded guilty to a further charge of misconduct in public office, relating to a video he made of a boy while he was on duty.

Along with the suspended sentence, he was also handed a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Lady Gaga corrected a mistake she made on her latest tattoo

Lady Gaga Fixes The Mistake In Her Musical Tattoo

Lady Gaga

Ja Rule teased his plans to create a new musical festival, like Fyre Festival

Ja Rule Reveals His Plans For Fyre Festival 2

TV & Film

The Kissing Booth is returning to Netflix

The Kissing Booth 2: Netflix Confirm Hit Film Is Getting A Sequel

TV & Film

Kylie Jenner had the ultimate Valentine's Day thanks to Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's Valentine's Day Gift From Travis Scott Is Unsurprisingly Extra AF

News

Simon Cowell apparently wants to shake up The X Factor to involve celebrities

The X Factor 2019: Series 'Axed' For New Celebrity Talent Show

TV & Film