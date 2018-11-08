Former JLS Singer Denies Wolverhampton Rape

Former JLS bandmate Oritse Williams has pleaded not guilty to rape.

The 31-year-old singer, who shot to fame on The X Factor in 2008, was arrested in December 2016 following allegations over an incident at a hotel in Wolverhampton.

At Wolverhampton Crown Court today (8th) he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and nationality as well as to deny the charge.

During a 36-minute hearing, co-defendant Jamien Nagadhana, 31, from Hounslow, London, denied assault by penetration in connection with the same incident.

Williams, of Croydon, south London, was granted unconditional bail until his trial on May 14 at the same court.

Judge Nicholas Webb told the defendants: "The position is this - your trial is now listed for May 14. Your bail will continue until that date."