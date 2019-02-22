Four Arrested In Birmingham Over Hospital Black-Out

22 February 2019, 14:17 | Updated: 22 February 2019, 14:21

tape

Police have arrested four men in Birmingham over damage to electrical cables that caused a four-hour power cut at a hospital.

Patients at the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate had to be moved around the building "to maintain safe care" during Wednesday's outage, East Kent Hospitals University Trust said.

Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said four men aged 38, 37, 35 and 26 were arrested by West Midlands Police on Thursday afternoon.
 
All were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to commit theft. They remain in custody.
 
The hospital said in a statement that power went out shortly after 7pm on Wednesday as lines, some connecting the building to the back-up emergency generator, were damaged.
 
Its "back-up systems for critical equipment maintained power (and) allowed staff to safely move patients to unaffected parts of the hospital", the statement said.
 
Kent firefighters supplied emergency lighting as staff worked to repair the cables, with power reinstated just before 11pm.
 
Kent Police is appealing for any witnesses to call 01843 222289 quoting 46/34099/19 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

