Family pay tribute to Tipton crash victim

The family of a man killed in a collision have told of their grief at the loss of 'a dear and loving husband, father and grandfather'.

Graham Shaw, aged 58, died after the lorry he was driving hit a tree on the Birmingham New Road in Tipton at around 8:30am on Tuesday 23rd October.

His family have said: "We are utterly devastated to have lost a dear and loving husband, father and grandfather. He was such a family man. We pass on our thanks to all the emergency services who helped Graham at the scene, and for the dignity and respect with which they treated him.

We'd also like to pass our sincere thanks to the local community who also helped, including the fellow lorry driver who took the time to speak with our family. We ask that we are given privacy to grieve at what is an extremely difficult time for us."

Police continue to appeal to anyone who saw what happened to contact them.

Detective Constable Mat Leeming from the force's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with Graham's family at this devastating time, and they continue to be supported by one of our specialist officers.

"We're still keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened on Tuesday morning and there may be motorists who've captured the incident on dash-cams. I'd like them to get in touch as soon as possible if they haven't already done so."