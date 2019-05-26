EU ELEX RESULTS: WEST MIDS

26 May 2019, 22:05 | Updated: 26 May 2019, 23:52

EU Referendum

Here are the 7 MEPs representing the West Midlands in the European Union...

BREXIT PARTY:

Rupert Lowe

Martin Daubney 

Andrew Kerr 

LABOUR:

Neena Gill 

LIB DEMS:

Phill Bennion 

GREEN:

Ellie Chowns 

CONSERVATIVES: 

Anthea McIntyre  

BIRMINGHAM: Labour leads the way with 77,551 votes followed by The Brexit party second with 52,953. Overall turnout in the city was 31.12% 

 

