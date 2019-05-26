EU ELEX RESULTS: WEST MIDS
26 May 2019, 22:05 | Updated: 26 May 2019, 23:52
Here are the 7 MEPs representing the West Midlands in the European Union...
BREXIT PARTY:
Rupert Lowe
Martin Daubney
Andrew Kerr
LABOUR:
Neena Gill
LIB DEMS:
Phill Bennion
GREEN:
Ellie Chowns
CONSERVATIVES:
Anthea McIntyre
BIRMINGHAM: Labour leads the way with 77,551 votes followed by The Brexit party second with 52,953. Overall turnout in the city was 31.12%
