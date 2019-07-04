Equality Lessons To Relaunch At Birmingham School

A Birmingham school which suspended teaching the 'No Outsiders' programme, around equality is relaunching lessons from September.

Parkfield Community stopped the programme earlier this year after protests from parents.

They say now that after 5 months of consultations with parents, community representatives and the Department for Education, they will be bringing classes back.

It's been specially designed for the school, taking in concerns and sensitivities of parents at the school.

They say within the lessons, race, age, gender, gender reassignment, sexual orientation and disability will be included.