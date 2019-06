Dudley Stabbing

A 17 year-old has been stabbed during this weekend's heatwave in Dudley.

The incident took place on the High Street in Dudley at around 4:55pm on Saturday (29th June).

The boy has been taken to hospital with injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding and is currently in custody.