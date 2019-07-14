Detectives Name Sparkhill Stab Victim

Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Sparkhill have named the victim as Malik Hussain as officers ask motorists with dash cam footage of the area at the time to come forward

The 35-year-old was found with serious injuries in Baker Street at around 11.20pm on Friday 12 July and was confirmed dead at the scene.

Officers are keen to hear from motorists in and around Baker Street, Warwick Road, Stratford Road and surrounding roads within Sparkhill between 11pm and midnight.

It is believed dash cam footage could have captured a car they want to identify as enquiries to catch the killer of Mr Hussain, from Small Heath, continue.

Detective Inspector Nick Barnes, from the force’s homicide team, said: "We are working round the clock to find whoever was responsible for Mr Hussain’s death and are following a number of active lines of enquiry.

"However, I am particularly keen to recover any dash cam footage which could be crucial in identifying a car which fled Baker Street soon after the stabbing.

"We believe this could be key in helping us to catch the killer and would ask anyone who can help to come forward as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, call 101 any time, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting log number 3231 of 12/7/19.