Coventry City Confirm Groundshare With Blues For 2019/20

7 June 2019, 12:32 | Updated: 7 June 2019, 12:33

St Andrews

The Sky Blues have confirmed they will play their 2019/20 seasons games at Birmingham City's St Andrews Trillion Trophy Stadium.

Coventry City had delayed an announcement hoping a deal could be agreed with Wasps, to play at the Ricoh Arena, but no agreement was in place.

They say their "...situation in regard the Ricoh Arena is a complex one and we have every sympathy for their plight, and that of their supporters."

All efforts will be made to make sure match days will be made enjoyable for both Sky Blue and Birmingham City fans.

More details will follow from the clubs.

