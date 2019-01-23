Counter-Terrorism Film Launches In Birmingham Cinemas And Online

23 January 2019, 06:56 | Updated: 23 January 2019, 07:07

Matt Ward West Midlands Counter Terror

A 60 second film launches today in Birmingham cinemas, highlighting the importance of the public's role in fighting terrorism.


The film, also being launched nationally, is based on real-life foiled plots and shows examples of terrorist-related suspicious activity and 

behaviour, as well as attack planning methodology.

As well as seeing it at 13 cinemas across Birmingham, Sandwell, Coventry and Stoke for the next 8 weeks, it's also available online.

 

 

Head of West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit, Chief Superintendent Matt Ward has praised the public's willingness to ACT in response to the 

unprecedented terrorist threat, after it was revealed that the number of attacks

across the UK foiled since March 2017 has risen to 18.

Chief Superintendent Ward said: "Thankfully, we did not see the horrors of 2017 repeated last year, but we should not be complacent 

enough to think the terrorist threat has diminished. Counter Terrorism Policing officers

are currently running more than 700 live investigations nationwide and the UK terrorist threat level remains at SEVERE meaning an attack is 

highly likely. 



"Like other criminals, terrorists need to plan and that creates opportunities for police and the security services to discover and stop these 

attacks before they happen. So if you see or hear something unusual or suspicious

trust your instincts and ACT by reporting it in confidence by phone or online."

"The important thing for people to remember is that no report is a waste of our time. Reporting your concerns to us won't ruin lives, but it 

might save them."

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Chris Hugh's addresses his 'tough' love life amid Jesy Nelson rumours

Chris Hughes Calls Love Life 'Tough' Amid Jesy Nelson Romance Rumours

Little Mix

Logan Paul defends his plan to 'go gay for a month'

Logan Paul Says 'Going Gay For A Month' Comments Were A 'Poor Choice Of Words'

News

Gemma Collins is focusing on her skating skills not social media.

Gemma Collins Has Quit Social Media To Focus On Skating For Dancing On Ice

TV & Film

"Could you be happier?"

Love Island’s Jack Fowler & Josh Denzel Appear To Poke Fun At Wes Nelson & Megan Barton-Hanson’s Relationship

TV & Film

Check out the boys Jesy Nelson has dated over the years.

Jesy Nelson's Ex-Boyfriend List: Little Mix Star's Complete Dating History From Chris Hughes To Jake Roche

Little Mix