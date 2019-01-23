Counter-Terrorism Film Launches In Birmingham Cinemas And Online

A 60 second film launches today in Birmingham cinemas, highlighting the importance of the public's role in fighting terrorism.



The film, also being launched nationally, is based on real-life foiled plots and shows examples of terrorist-related suspicious activity and

behaviour, as well as attack planning methodology.

As well as seeing it at 13 cinemas across Birmingham, Sandwell, Coventry and Stoke for the next 8 weeks, it's also available online.

#WATCH A 60 second .@TerrorismPolice film launches across 13 cinemas across #Birmingham and the West Mids today showing how the community can help fight #terrorism #CapitalReports https://t.co/p92AZ2tS2q — Capital Brum News (@CapitalBIRNews) January 23, 2019

Head of West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit, Chief Superintendent Matt Ward has praised the public's willingness to ACT in response to the

unprecedented terrorist threat, after it was revealed that the number of attacks

across the UK foiled since March 2017 has risen to 18.

Chief Superintendent Ward said: "Thankfully, we did not see the horrors of 2017 repeated last year, but we should not be complacent

enough to think the terrorist threat has diminished. Counter Terrorism Policing officers

are currently running more than 700 live investigations nationwide and the UK terrorist threat level remains at SEVERE meaning an attack is

highly likely.

#WATCH Chief Supt Matt Ward from @WMPolice Counter-Terrorism spoke to us about a 60 second film launching today showing how the public can help in fighting terrorism. It’ll be shown in cinemas across #Birmingham and the West Mids for 8 weeks #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/SuNgtUYT0L — Capital Brum News (@CapitalBIRNews) January 23, 2019







"Like other criminals, terrorists need to plan and that creates opportunities for police and the security services to discover and stop these

attacks before they happen. So if you see or hear something unusual or suspicious

trust your instincts and ACT by reporting it in confidence by phone or online."

"The important thing for people to remember is that no report is a waste of our time. Reporting your concerns to us won't ruin lives, but it

might save them."