Concern's Growing For Missing Birmingham Toddler

20 August 2019, 17:57 | Updated: 20 August 2019, 17:58

Dylan Hayes

Concerns have been growing for the welfare of a toddler who went missing from Birmingham.

Three-year-old Dylan Hayes was last seen with his mother, Kayley Hayes, on Monday night in the Selly Oak area, West Midlands Police said.

The force said concerns are now growing for his welfare after they left their home address in Stocklands Close in Hawksley.

Dylan may have been left in the care of a friend or relative and police have urged them to get in touch to make sure he is safe and well.

The toddler is described as 2ft tall and having blonde hair.

Police have asked anyone who knows Dylan and Kayley's whereabouts to contact 999.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

The Politician drops on 27 September

The Politician: New Netflix Series’ Trailer, Release Date And Cast Of The Show Being Dubbed 'The New Glee'

TV & Film

Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk exhibition is free to visit

Ed Sheeran Exhibition: The 'Divide' Singer Shows Off His Poor School Report Card

Ed Sheeran

Love Island 2019 has some successful couples

The Love Island 2019 Couples Still Together – From Amber Gill And Greg O’Shea To India Reynolds And Ovie Soko

TV & Film

South West 4 2019

South West Four 2019: Capital Are Bringing You All The Action This Saturday

Events

Niall Horan joked he would 'stop tweeting'

Niall Horan Vows To Stop Tweeting As ‘People Don’t Get Sarcasm’ After He Responds To Questions About Confidence