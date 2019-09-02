Changes To Broad Street for Metro Construction

From Monday 2 September, work on Birmingham's Westside Metro extension is set to reach a major milestone.

Tramway construction will start along Broad Street and once it's done the Metro will run from Grand Central to Victoria Square, Centenary Square, Brindley Place/Broad Street, Five Ways and Hagley Road.

The closure will mean cars won't be able to drive down the road.

We're being told public transport, walking or cycling remain the best ways to travel into the city.

However, if you do get the bus do check before you travel as the following bus services will see diversions:

9, 10, 10H, 12, 12A, 13, 13A, 126, X8, X10, 23 and 24

Enforcement cameras along Sheepcote Street, which monitor traffic moving along the bus gate (similar to a bus lane) will be switched on this autumn.

If you drive through, you risk being fined.