Capital Reports: Birmingham

Tribute To Wolverhampton Dad

After a dad of 4 was stabbed to death in the Black Country - his family say he was taken too soon

Richard Helm - who was 37 - died last Friday in Wolverhampton

A 27 year old man remains in police custody - arrested on suspicion of murder

Pair Jailed For Drugs Offences

Two teens from West Brom and Oldbury have been jailed for supplying heroin and crack cocaine. Ahkeel Janny-Andrews and Brie Rutherford-Martell face more than 6 and 3 years behind bars respectively.

Trio Arrested After Birmingham Police Chase

Three men have been arrested in Birmingham after a police chase.

Two 19-year-olds and a 33-year-old were detained after a group was seen wearing masks whilst driving up and down a road in the Jewellery Quarter.

They sped off but were caught after crashing into another car yesterday afternoon.

Birmingham Pair Accused Of Belonging To Banned Neo-Nazi Group

A pair from Birmingham are two of five accused of belonging to a banned neo-Nazi group.

28-year-old Daniel Ward and 22-year-old Garry Jack - alongside three others - will face trial next year after being charged with belonging to National Action.

Police Officer Sacked After Shoplifting Spree In Birmingham

A police officer for West Midlands Police has been sacked after going on a shoplifting spree while on duty.

PC Abigail Smith stole £200 of items - including moisturiser from Selfridges totalling £70.

She told a misconduct hearing that it was a "cry for help".

Men Arrested Over Wolverhampton Murder

A man's been stabbed to death in Wolverhampton. Three men have been arrested after it happened in Ashmore Park just after 5am on Friday (12th). Police are looking into the chance it could be linked to a car that was on fire in the road.

Former Villa Chairman Dies

Former Aston Villa Chairman Sir Doug Ellis has died.

He was 94.

He had two spells at the helm of Villa Park - the first starting in 1968, the second ending in 2006.

JLS Star In Court Over Wolverhampton Rape Claims

Former JLS star Oritse Williams has appeared in court charged with rape in Wolverhampton.

The 31-year-old was arrested in 2016 after claims he attacked a fan in a hotel room after a gig.

A statement released at the time of his arrest said the singer denies the allegations.

Tour De France Trophy Stolen In Birmingham

Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas has appealed to whoever stole his trophy in Birmingham - to do the right thing.

Team Sky had loaned the three Grand Tour trophies to Pinarello for the cycle show at the NEC last month.

West Midlands Police say the theft of a trophy has been reported to them.