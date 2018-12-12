Boy Charged Over Knife Attack On Three Schoolboys

West Midlands Police have charged a 13-year-old boy over a knife attack on three pupils near a Birmingham school.

The teenager – who cannot be named for legal reasons – is accused of stabbing the boys at 4.20pm on Monday 10th December in Weoley Park Road, Selly Oak.

He has been charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and an attempted wounding.

Three other teenagers, two 14-year-olds and a 13-year-old, also arrested by West Midlands Police in connection with the stabbings have been released on bail while investigations continue.

They have been bailed with conditions banning them from going to any school other than the one they’re registered to attend and not to associate with several named youths.

Two of the victims aged 14 and 15 – who suffered knife injuries to the stomach and arm respectively – remain in hospital in a stable condition.

Another 14-year-old has been discharged and is recovering at home.