Birmingham Traffic Chaos Expected As Five Ways Underpass Closes

From Monday 3 June 2019, the tunnel which links Broad Street to Hagley Road will be closed until Monday 3 June 2021 for work on the city's Westside Metro extension.

People are being advised to leave more time for their journey especially during peak times and also to consider car-sharing.

Five Ways roundabout, above the underpass, will remain open but with buses now joining the regular traffic it's expected to be even busier.

Anne Shaw, director of network resilience for TfWM, said: "The closure will be in place until 2021, during this time delays are expected so we are asking people to consider using an alternative route in and out of the city and use public transport wherever possible - this will be particularly important when the Cricket World Cup comes to Birmingham later in June."



Temporary changes will be introduced in the Five Ways area to keep buses moving during the closure such as suspending parking bays and giving buses priority at lights.



Anne added: "45% of commuters told us in a recent survey that they would consider changing their journey during disruption.



"If we could get even half that number of people to change their journey while the underpass is closed, we would see a dramatic improvement in peoples' journey times."

The first phase of the works, due to open for passenger services by the end of this year, will see the route extend from Grand Central to Centenary Square.

The second phase, is due to be completed in 2021 will continue to Edgbaston.