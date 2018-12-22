Birmingham Man Jailed Over Fatal Nechells Taxi Attack

A Birmingham man's been jailed for manslaughter, after a man died in Nechells in a row over money.

37 year old Rahat Saeed died last June after a fight at a taxi base, a fight broke out and he was knocked unconscious after being hit several times.

Ibrahim Osman of Mead Crescent, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the second day of a murder trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

The 18 year old was handed a 7 year sentence.

Detective Sergeant Tim Longbottom, from the force’s homicide team, said: "Mr Osman appears to have become involved in a customer’s disagreement with the taxi firm over some money left in a cab. Osman got into

another taxi and went with the customer to the taxi base demanding the £60. He got into a heated argument with Mr Saeed, a fight broke out and he was hit several times, knocking him unconscious."

"Mr Saeed was taken to hospital and received treatment. However, he tragically died several days later after developing complications as a consequence of his head injury."

"I hope today’s sentence brings some comfort to Mr Saeed’s family who are understandably devastated by what has happened."

Abdiwali Ashkir, aged 20 from Ruthven View, Leeds, also pleaded guilty to a public order offence, of causing fear or violence for his part in the disorder. He was given a 14 week sentence suspended by 18 months and a

community order of 260 hours.