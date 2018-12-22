Birmingham Man Jailed Over Fatal Nechells Taxi Attack

22 December 2018, 06:33 | Updated: 22 December 2018, 06:38

Ibrahim Osman of Mead Crescent,

A Birmingham man's been jailed for manslaughter, after a man died in Nechells in a row over money.

37 year old Rahat Saeed died last June after a fight at a taxi base, a fight broke out and he was knocked unconscious after being hit several times.

Ibrahim Osman of Mead Crescent, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the second day of a murder trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

The 18 year old was handed a 7 year sentence.

Detective Sergeant Tim Longbottom, from the force’s homicide team, said: "Mr Osman appears to have become involved in a customer’s disagreement with the taxi firm over some money left in a cab. Osman got into
another taxi and went with the customer to the taxi base demanding the £60. He got into a heated argument with Mr Saeed, a fight broke out and he was hit several times, knocking him unconscious."

"Mr Saeed was taken to hospital and received treatment. However, he tragically died several days later after developing complications as a consequence of his head injury."

"I hope today’s sentence brings some comfort to Mr Saeed’s family who are understandably devastated by what has happened."

Abdiwali Ashkir, aged 20 from Ruthven View, Leeds, also pleaded guilty to a public order offence, of causing fear or violence for his part in the disorder. He was given a 14 week sentence suspended by 18 months and a

community order of 260 hours.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

You don't want to miss the ultimate festive Carpool Karaoke

Michael Buble, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes And More Feature In A Festive ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Mashup

News

Ariana Grande has completely owned 2018

6 Reasons Ariana Grande Bossed 2018 Like No One Else

Ariana Grande

Laura Anderson responded to the trolls in the classiest way possible.

Laura Anderson Responded In The Classiest Way To A Troll Who Called Her “Ugly & Desperate”

TV & Film

Miley Cyrus sang her own version of 'Santa Baby' with Jimmy Fallon and Mark Ronson

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Performs A Feminist Reimagining Of 'Santa Baby'

Miley Cyrus

James McVey admits his 'negative relationship' with food after I'm A Celeb

James McVey Admits His I’m A Celebrity Weight Loss Made Him Address His 'Negative Relationship' With Food

I'm A Celebrity