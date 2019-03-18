Birmingham Hospital Doctor Jailed For Teen Girl Chat

18 March 2019, 16:55 | Updated: 18 March 2019, 16:56

Dr Timothy Evans

A Birmingham emergency doctor has been jailed for engaging in online sex chats with a teenage girl.

Dr Timothy Evans, who worked at the QE and Good Hope Hospitals as a registrar, encouraged the victim to reveal intimate parts of her body.

The 39 year old, from the Harbourne area was handed a two and a half year sentence and was ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

He's also been handed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

Police found that he'd set up a fake Skype profile and was using it to speak to a 13 year old girl back in February 2012.

Evans pleaded not guilty, but was convicted at Birmingham Crown Court in December 2018, and sentenced on Friday March 15 2019.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Megan McKenna has shared a heartbreaking statement about Mike Thalassitis

Mike Thalassitis’ Ex Megan McKenna Breaks Twitter Silence With Heartbreaking Post: ‘I Can’t Believe I’m Writing This’

News

Sam Smith has opened up about his gender identity in a candid interview

Sam Smith Reveals He's Non-Binary: ‘I’m Not Male Or Female’ – As He Openly Discusses Body Confidence Issues In Candid Interview

Sam Smith

Here are some of the new faces joining the Made In Chelsea cast.

Seven New Faces Are Joining The Made In Chelsea Cast – Here’s Who They Are

TV & Film

Here's everything you need to know about Halsey and YUNGBLUD's relationship.

Halsey & YUNGBLUD's Relationship History - Here's How Long The '11 Minutes' Duo Have Been Dating
The explosive TOWIE scene aired on Sunday night.

TOWIE Viewers Left ‘Disgusted’ Over Sam Mucklow's Argument With Shelby Tribble As Explosive Scenes Air

TV & Film