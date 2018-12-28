Birmingham Car Park Criminals Jailed

Two men responsible for a surge in car crime in the NCP car park in Dale End have been put behind bars.

Officers had been investigating a mini crimewave of thefts from cars, that included sat navs, cash, and sunglasses, launched an investigation to find the culprits.

PC Shaun Palmer from Birmingham city centre policing team, said: “It’s good news that they were jailed in time to stop them from spoiling people’s Christmas and New Year."

Richard Clarke and Alan Bonehill, both aged 30 and of no fixed address, were each jailed for 26 weeks at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday 21 December.

Richard Clarke (left) and Alan Bonehill (right)