Birmingham Bin Collectors Plan Fresh Strikes

14 December 2018, 15:44 | Updated: 14 December 2018, 15:47

Bins strike collection

Refuse collectors who took part in a three-month strike last summer are to stage fresh industrial action in a new row over pay.

Members of Unite at Birmingham City Council voted by 9-1 for action and will start an overtime ban and work-to-rule from December 29.

Unite said workers who did not take part in last year's strikes have been given extra payments by the council.

Assistant general secretary Howard Beckett said: "This is an overwhelming ballot result that shows our refuse collection members are not prepared to be discriminated against, compared with another group of workers who received thousands of pounds for not taking part in last year's dispute.

"The individuals who took the decision to make such payments must be accountable to the public.

"This was blatant blacklisting - an attempt by the council to prefer workers in a union that did not take industrial action.

"We are seeking a working environment where equality and non-discrimination are key pillars of the council's working practices.

"The work-to-rule is designed to be proportionate and to allow the council time to do the right thing. It will be disruptive, but the council should listen to the message from their workforce and take immediate remedial action.

"How the council responds will dictate whether this dispute escalates or is resolved."

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Cardi B Abd James Corden tease their Carpool Karaoke

Cardi B Raps ‘Bodak Yellow’ With James Corden In Carpool Karaoke And It’s Amazing
Tyla Carr has announced the birth of her baby boy

Love Island’s Tyla Carr Has Given Birth To A Baby Boy

TV & Film

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling.

Ellie Goulding Reveals That Her Engagement Ring Is Over 100 Years Old!

Ellie Goulding

Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson And Sean Ono Lennon cover 'War Is Over (Happy Xmas)

Miley Cyrus Teams Up With Mark Ronson And Sean Ono Lennon For ‘War Is Over (Happy Xmas)' Cover

Miley Cyrus

Ariana Grande shades Kanye West and Drake

Ariana Grande And Miley Cyrus Take A Subtle Swipe At Drake And Kanye West

Ariana Grande