Birmingham Arrests After Group Seen Brandishing Knife In City Centre

Three teenagers have been swooped on by firearms officers in Birmingham City Centre, after a group were seen brandishing a zombie style knife.

The arrests were made yesterday lunchtime on Bennetts Hill, two large hunting knives and drugs were found and have been taken away for

analysis.

Two 16 year old boys and a 17 year old, who are all from Birmingham, have been detained on suspicion of possessing a bladed article in

public.

One of those arrested was further arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

They remain in custody where they're being questioned by police.

Chief Inspector Jack Hadley from Force Response said: "The fact that three young people were brandishing weapons in broad daylight is

shocking, but this is a good result, and great work from our firearms officers in

reaching the scene swiftly, seizing knifes and making arrests."

West Midlands Police commitment to tackle weapons and drugs in the region will continue throughout 2019. And work is on-going to raise

awareness and prevent young people from arming themselves with dangerous weapons.

