Mental health first aiders launch at NEC Group arenas

14 September 2019, 06:17 | Updated: 14 September 2019, 06:20

Audience at a gig
Audience at a gig. Picture: Press Association

From this weekend's Ariana Grande shows, a number of trained members of staff will be in attendance as mental health first aiders at points throughout the NEC Group Arenas.

Identifiable by black t-shirts, with the green ribbon for mental health awareness, the mental health first aiders will be on hand to provide any support to those visiting the show if needed, whether they would like some time out or simply just someone to talk to.

Joanne Milnes, one of the mental health first aiders available at Arena Birmingham this weekend
Joanne Milnes, one of the mental health first aiders available at Arena Birmingham this weekend. Picture: NEC Group

Ellie Coombes, senior event manager at Arena Birmingham, said: “We are thrilled to partner with CBRE to provide this service for both our audience and employees and can’t thank them enough for their help.

“We’re sure those attending Ariana’s show on Saturday and Sunday night will have a fantastic evening, but our team will be based at various locations across the arena if needed. It is very much a ‘here to help’ message and we will be encouraging visitors to ‘ask me about mental health’.

“Mental wellbeing is hugely important to us at the NEC Group. We are already looking after our employees through a range of methods – and it’s just as important to look after those visiting our venues.

