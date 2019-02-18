Another Arrest After Birmingham Student Stabbing

18 February 2019, 07:15 | Updated: 18 February 2019, 07:32

Police

Another arrest has been made by police investigating the fatal stabbing of a Birmingham student.

Detectives investigating the death of a Joseph Chamberlain College student, who was stabbed on Wednesday, have arrested a teenager on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The 17-year-old boy from Birmingham has been taken into police custody for questioning as part of investigations into the stabbing in Belgrave Road on Wednesday 13th February.

The 16-year-old stab victim died on Friday night.

An 18-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Friday has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Edward Foster, from the force’s Homicide team, said: "We know there were a number of young people in the area at the time and we need them to come forward and tell us what they saw or know.

"We believe they may have vital information which can assist our enquiries and would urge them to contact us as soon as possible.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Amber Davies hits back at Liam Payne dating rumours

Amber Davies Breaks Silence On Liam Payne Dating Rumours

News

Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein shoot left fans and celebrities hot and bothered

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Shoot Has Celebs Leaving Thirsty Comments On Instagram: 'Delete This Before My Girlfriend Sees'

Shawn Mendes

Emma Watson and Tom Felton posted an Instagram selfie together in November 2018

Emma Watson & Tom Felton Dating Rumours: Harry Potter Fans Are Convinced They're Dating

TV & Film

Kim Kardashian denies North West is 'boo'd up'

North West's 7 Year Old 'Boyfriend' Denied By Kim Kardashian After 'Boo'd Up' Post

News

Meet the cast of Netflix's hit series, The Umbrella Academy

Who's In The Umbrella Academy Cast, What's The Netflix Show About And What Are Their Powers?

TV & Film