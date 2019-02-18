Another Arrest After Birmingham Student Stabbing

Another arrest has been made by police investigating the fatal stabbing of a Birmingham student.

Detectives investigating the death of a Joseph Chamberlain College student, who was stabbed on Wednesday, have arrested a teenager on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The 17-year-old boy from Birmingham has been taken into police custody for questioning as part of investigations into the stabbing in Belgrave Road on Wednesday 13th February.

The 16-year-old stab victim died on Friday night.

An 18-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Friday has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Edward Foster, from the force’s Homicide team, said: "We know there were a number of young people in the area at the time and we need them to come forward and tell us what they saw or know.

"We believe they may have vital information which can assist our enquiries and would urge them to contact us as soon as possible.