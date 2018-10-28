23 year old killed in Birmingham crash

Police are currently investigating a fatal collision on Belgrave Middleway in Birmingham which occurred just before 3.30am on Sunday 28 October.

It is believed the man was crossing the road, when he was struck by a car which failed to stop at the scene.



The road was closed for a number of hours while the 23-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he was sadly pronounced dead.



Officers are urging anyone who saw what happened to come forward.