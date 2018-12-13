16-Year-old Arrested Over Car-Key Burglaries

13 December 2018, 14:16 | Updated: 13 December 2018, 14:18

Police siren

West Midlands police officers patrolling in Frankley arrested a teenager on December 12th, who was suspected of being linked to a series of burglaries and car thefts.

The officers were in Ormond Road when they spotted the 16-year-old on board a Vauxhall Corsa.

It was pulled over in Old Stone Close where the youth, from Northfield, bolted from the car and ran off.

He didn't get too far and after a brief chase was detained and arrested.

A 'man-bag' was found discarded in a nearby garden that was found to contain numerous Audi and BMW car keys

