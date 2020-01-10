Zayn Malik Fan Shares Hilarious Story From When She 'Fainted Twice' On Him In LA Tattoo Shop

10 January 2020, 11:42

Zayn Malik's security guard sat with the fan afterwards
Zayn Malik's security guard sat with the fan afterwards. Picture: Getty

A Zayn Malik fan has shared a story about her fainting on the singer in a tattoo shop back in 2014.

Zayn Malik's presence is enough to make anybody faint once. But this fan managed to do it twice when she apparently stumbled upon him in a tattoo shop back in 2014.

She shared the hilarious story on a thread on Twitter, which asked people to 'tell a story about yourself that sounds like a lie but is absolutely true'.

Harry Styles Offered To Watch A Fan's Dog Outside A Hollywood Restaurant So He Could Pick Up His Order

The girl, Sydney Rose, wrote: "I once met Zayn Malik in a tattoo shop in LA when I was 17 and I fainted on him....not once....but twice.

"His security guard sat with me and made me drink 2 water bottles before he left. Then at the 1D concert 3 days later....the security guard recognised me."

A fan fainted on Zayn Malik in a tattoo shop
A fan fainted on Zayn Malik in a tattoo shop. Picture: Twitter
A fan fainted on Zayn Malik in a tattoo shop
A fan fainted on Zayn Malik in a tattoo shop. Picture: Twitter

"I ran out of space [in the tweet] but when he recognised me he handed me a water bottle and told me to 'stay hydrated and try not to pass out this time'," she added.

Sydney then went on to post a blurry snap taken minutes before the incident, where she's seen walking up to the star.

She captioned the photo: "I have nothing to post and idk why I've never posted this. But here's a blurry pic of Zayn from that time I got so starstruck that I fainted on him in a tattoo shop.

"Good times man."

Revealing it happened in the days of the 'Where We Are Tour', Directioners chimed in to comment on the hilarious story, with one writing: "I would have fainted too," while another said, "pls i would die for this [sic]."

"This will be us if/when we meet ANY of the boys from One Direction!" added another, whilst tagging her friends in the tweet.

Recently, a gem of a story about one of his bandmates, Harry Styles, popped off on social media in a similar thread, after someone revealed the 'Adore You' singer watched their dog whilst they picked up their food order.

Harry Styles watched a fan's dog for them
Harry Styles watched a fan's dog for them. Picture: Twitter

The lucky fan wrote: "I was outside a restaurant in Hollywood trying to pick up my take out order but couldn’t go in because I was with my puppy.

"Harry Styles saw my predicament, tapped me on the shoulder and said he could watch Oscar while I went in. What a guy."

