ZAYN Has Been Spotted Filming Music Video For His Song On Aladdin

17 April 2019, 11:22

ZAYN has been spotted recording his song for Aladdin
ZAYN has been spotted recording his song for Aladdin. Picture: Facebook (L); Getty (R)

ZAYN has been pictured on set of his new music video for his upcoming song in Aladdin.

The 'PILLOWTALK' singer has been pictured while on the set for his new song, which is to appear on the soundtrack for Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin.

The song is to appear on the soundtrack, alongside songs from the original movie, including 'A Whole New World' and 'Friend Like Me', which is to be performed by Will Smith.

In the pictures, ZAYN is walking through a town in a brown suit, and some of his followers have even referenced the titular character, saying he looks very similar to Aladdin.

Before Mena Massoud was cast for the main role, fans were keen to see Zayn Malik star as Aladdin, while Mixers were hoping to see Jade Thrilwall as Princess Jasmine.

Unfortunately, neither of the popstars were cast in the upcoming live-action remake.

