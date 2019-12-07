Young T & Bugsey Shut Their First Ever Jingle Bell Ball Down With Aitch

Young T & Bugsey shut down the #CapitalJBB with their rap hit. Picture: PA

Young T & Bugsey took to London's O2 at their first ever #CapitalJBB and rounded off what has been an exceptional and life-changing year for the duo.

Nottingham rap duo Young T & Bugsey's Jingle Bell Ball debut was a fiery, 10/10 performance, taking to the stage with fellow 2019 breakthrough star, Aitch, for their huge hit 'Strike A Pose' proving extremely successful with the audience and getting one of the loudest screams of the weekend so far.

Aitch's Jingle Bell Ball Debut Was Everything We Wanted It To Be

Young T & Bugsey took to the stage with Aitch to tell 18,000 people to 'Strike A Pose' & it went off!

Ahead of their performance, the duo stepped onto the red carpet in front of flashing cameras to literally, Strike A Pose, and prove they're as fashionable as they are talented- and we know there's a load of fans out there desperate to see all their lewks.

We can't wait to see what these guys have in store for 2020.

Young T & Bugsey on the red carpet at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2019. Picture: PA Images

Set List

Strike A Pose

> Download Our App For All The Latest Jingle Bell Ball News