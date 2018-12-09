Years & Years – ‘Shine’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

Years & Years kept the fan favourites coming as they smashed a brilliant performance of their hit single ‘Shine’ at the #CapitalJBB!

Back in 2015, Years & Years’ single ‘Shine’ became a platinum selling hit and owned the charts as soon as it was released.

> Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

Keeping the onlooking crowd very happy after performing a st full of their biggest and best songs, Years & Years burst into ‘Shine’ and closed their #CapitalJBB set in sheer style.

Little Mix on the red carpet at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA IMAGES

If ever there was a British pop song that encompassed all the values of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola, this would be it – it’s an absolute classic and sounded so good being blasted out in front of 16,000 screaming fans!

Check out Years & Years’ performance of ‘Shine’ via the video above and relive that #CapitalJBB magic…

Years & Years – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘King’

‘Desire’

'All For You’

‘If You’re Over Me’

‘Shine’

Years & Years – ‘Shine’ Lyrics

I remember us alone

Waiting for the light to go

Don't you feel that hunger

I've got, so many secrets to show

When I saw you on that stage

I shiver with the look you gave

Don't you hear that rhythm, can you

Show me how we can escape

I was biting my tongue

I was trying to hide

(Ooh oh oh oh, ooh oh oh ooh)

I'll forget what I've done

I'll be redefinedIt's shaking the sky

And I'm following lightning

I'll recover if you keep me alive

Don't leave me behind

Can you see me I'm shining

And it's you that I've been waiting to find

I'm holding it all tonight

I'm folding it all tonight

You know that you make it shine

And it's you that I've been waiting to find

I'm holding it all tonight

I'm folding it all tonight

You know that you make it shine

It's you that I've been waiting to find

Now that we can hear that sound

Now that you can hold me down

You can pull me under

You can raise everything to the ground

Everything I can arrange,

Every part of me you change

Just hold me together, tell me

You'll always want me to stay

I was biting my tongue

I was trying to hide

(Ooh oh oh oh, oh oh oh ooh)

I'll forget what I've done

I'll be redefined

It's shaking the sky

And I'm following lightning

I'll recover if you keep me alive

Don't leave me behind

Can you see me I'm shining

And it's you that I've been waiting to find

I wanna be the one you steal

I wanna be the one you shield

I wanna be the one

That your love, that your love

Can heal

I wanna be the one you steal

I wanna be the one you shield

I wanna be the one

That you'll love, that you'll love

It's shaking the sky

And I'm following lightning

I'll recover if you keep me alive

Don't leave me behind

Can you see me I'm shining

And it's you that I've been waiting to find

I'm holding it all tonight

I'm folding it all tonight

You know that you make it shine

It's you that I've be waiting to find

I'm holding it all tonight

I'm folding it all tonight

You know that you make it shine

It's you that I've been waiting to find

It's you that I've been waiting to find

It's you that I've been waiting to find

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest #CapitalJBB News!