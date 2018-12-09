Years & Years – ‘Shine’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)
9 December 2018, 19:56
Years & Years kept the fan favourites coming as they smashed a brilliant performance of their hit single ‘Shine’ at the #CapitalJBB!
Back in 2015, Years & Years’ single ‘Shine’ became a platinum selling hit and owned the charts as soon as it was released.
Keeping the onlooking crowd very happy after performing a st full of their biggest and best songs, Years & Years burst into ‘Shine’ and closed their #CapitalJBB set in sheer style.
If ever there was a British pop song that encompassed all the values of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola, this would be it – it’s an absolute classic and sounded so good being blasted out in front of 16,000 screaming fans!
Check out Years & Years’ performance of ‘Shine’ via the video above and relive that #CapitalJBB magic…
Years & Years – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List
‘King’
‘Desire’
'All For You’
‘If You’re Over Me’
‘Shine’
Years & Years – ‘Shine’ Lyrics
I remember us alone
Waiting for the light to go
Don't you feel that hunger
I've got, so many secrets to show
When I saw you on that stage
I shiver with the look you gave
Don't you hear that rhythm, can you
Show me how we can escape
I was biting my tongue
I was trying to hide
(Ooh oh oh oh, ooh oh oh ooh)
I'll forget what I've done
I'll be redefinedIt's shaking the sky
And I'm following lightning
I'll recover if you keep me alive
Don't leave me behind
Can you see me I'm shining
And it's you that I've been waiting to find
I'm holding it all tonight
I'm folding it all tonight
You know that you make it shine
And it's you that I've been waiting to find
I'm holding it all tonight
I'm folding it all tonight
You know that you make it shine
It's you that I've been waiting to find
Now that we can hear that sound
Now that you can hold me down
You can pull me under
You can raise everything to the ground
Everything I can arrange,
Every part of me you change
Just hold me together, tell me
You'll always want me to stay
I was biting my tongue
I was trying to hide
(Ooh oh oh oh, oh oh oh ooh)
I'll forget what I've done
I'll be redefined
It's shaking the sky
And I'm following lightning
I'll recover if you keep me alive
Don't leave me behind
Can you see me I'm shining
And it's you that I've been waiting to find
I wanna be the one you steal
I wanna be the one you shield
I wanna be the one
That your love, that your love
Can heal
I wanna be the one you steal
I wanna be the one you shield
I wanna be the one
That you'll love, that you'll love
It's shaking the sky
And I'm following lightning
I'll recover if you keep me alive
Don't leave me behind
Can you see me I'm shining
And it's you that I've been waiting to find
I'm holding it all tonight
I'm folding it all tonight
You know that you make it shine
It's you that I've be waiting to find
I'm holding it all tonight
I'm folding it all tonight
You know that you make it shine
It's you that I've been waiting to find
It's you that I've been waiting to find
It's you that I've been waiting to find
