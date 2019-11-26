The Weeknd Registers New Song ‘Like Selena’ About Relationship With Ex-Girlfriend Selena Gomez

The Weeknd is dropping music for the first time since 2018. Picture: Getty

The Weeknd is returning to music with a brand new song about Selena Gomez.

The Weeknd has been missing from the music scene for a while but is now making his comeback after teasing his new music on Instagram.

The main track fans are waiting for is the one he penned about his relationship with Selena Gomez, after he registered a song called ‘Like Selena’ with ASCAP (The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers).

Selena Gomez Clears Up Bella Hadid ‘Drama’ Rumours After 'That Sucks' Comment On Model's Photo

Although the 29 year old briefly spoke about their split in his 2018 EP, ‘My Dear Melancholy’, this will be the most obvious tribute yet and fans are intrigued to hear it.

He dated the ‘Lose You To Love Me’ singer for 10 months in 2017 and were spotted loved up on a series of dates together, before they made it official at the Met Gala that year.

The Weeknd dated Selena Gomez in 2017 for 10 months. Picture: Getty

Selena had since rekindled her romance with Justin Bieber, while The Weeknd gave his relationship with old flame, Bella Hadid, another go.

Both single now, The Weeknd will be joining his ex-girlfriend in dropping break-up music after the former Disney actress released ‘Lose You To Love Me’ and ‘Look At Her Now’ about her heartache following her split from the Biebs.

The ‘Starboy’ singer announced the new hits with a blurry snap, captioned: “The fall starts tomorrow night,” and changed his bio to: “loading…”

Along with unfollowing everyone and deleting all your posts, which he also did, those are the most obvious hints for new music and we are so on to him.

The hitmaker shared a preview of his new tune ‘Blinding Lights’ in an advertisement for Mercedes Benz’s new EQC car and fans are excited for him to bring back oldschool The Weeknd vibes.

The Weeknd shared a blurry photo with fans, hinting at new music. Picture: Instagram

The Weeknd - "Heartless" dropping tomorrow night



The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights" dropping friday pic.twitter.com/HLZ88thNOy — HIP HOP FACTS (@DailyRapFacts) November 26, 2019

The ad announced that a full Mercedes Benz film, starring the singer -real name Abel Tesfaye - will drop November 29.

According to a Twitter music news account, @DailyRapFacts, his first new bop named ‘Heartless’ will be released November 26, after they shared his artwork for the songs.

Fans cannot wait for his return, with one tweeting: “About to preach ALLLL my feels!!!!! C’mon Abel,” we agree.

We wonder if her new album will speak about ‘The Hills’ singer at all...

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celeb News