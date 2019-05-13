WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Performed 'Burnin' Up' On Saturday Night Live!

13 May 2019, 12:12

Jonas Brothers have everyone shook with 'Burnin' Up' performance on SNL
Jonas Brothers have everyone shook with 'Burnin' Up' performance on SNL. Picture: Getty Images/ YouTube SNL

The Jonas Brothers just gave the people what they wanted by performing their 2008 track 'Burnin' Up' whilst appearing as musical guests on SNL.

The Jonas Brothers just took to the Saturday Night Live! stage to perform their 2008 track 'Burnin' Up' in what is a seriously epic throwback, complete with matching red outfits and everything, and our teenage selves are screaming.

Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas' Wedding: Priyanka Chopra Shares What Really Happened At Vegas Nuptials

Mashing up their new track 'Cool' with the old classic that we haven't heard for nearly ten years, fans have flooded the comments section to praise Joe's vocals and generally just fangirl about how happy they are to have the boys back together.

Fans praise Joe Jonas's vocals as they perform 'Cool' & 'Burnin' Up'
Fans praise Joe Jonas's vocals as they perform 'Cool' & 'Burnin' Up'. Picture: YouTube/SNL

They last appeared on the US comedy show back in 2009 before parting ways in what turned out to be a six year hiatus after a rift formed between the three of them.

Their break-up and eventual reunion is something that we will be able to see in their new documentary Chasing Happiness, whose official trailer dropped just the other day.

The brothers had their wives, AKA the Jonas Sisters supporting them backstage and they even appeared in a comedy sketch in a 'Judge Judy' scene about three brother's who trashed someone's house throwing a party.

We especially like their nod to the lyrics-turned-meme 'high heels, red dress) in their all red matching ensembles and the whole thing has basically got us even more excited for their Summertime Ball performance.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Jonas Brothers News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    'I Don't Care' artwork
    'I Don't Care'
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  2. 2
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  3. 3
    Vossi Bop artwork
    Vossi Bop
    Stormzy
    itunes
  4. 4
    Me! artwork
    Me!
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  5. 5
    Old Town Road artwork
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
    itunes
  6. 6
    Bad Guy artwork
    Bad Guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  7. 7
    If I Can't Have You artwork
    If I Can't Have You
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  8. 8
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  9. 9
    SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc) artwork
    SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc)
    Avicii
    itunes
  10. 10
    Piece Of Your Heart artwork
    Piece Of Your Heart
    Meduza feat. Goodboys
    itunes
  11. 11
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris Feat. Rag 'N' Bone Man
  12. 12
    Sixteen
    Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  13. 13
    Just You And I artwork
    Just You And I
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  14. 14
    All Day and Night artwork
    All Day and Night
    Martin Solveig, Madison Beer, Jax Jones
    itunes
  15. 15
    Homicide (feat. Eminem)
    Logic
    itunes
  16. 16
    Dancing With A Stranger artwork
    Dancing With A Stranger
    Sam Smith & Normani
    itunes
  17. 17
    Late Night Feelings.
    Mark Ronson feat. Lykke Li
    itunes
  18. 18
    What I Like About You artwork
    What I Like About You
    Jonas Blue feat. Theresa Rex
    itunes
  19. 19
    Here With Me (feat. CHVRCHES)
    Marshmello
    itunes
  20. 20
    Sucker artwork
    Sucker
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  21. 21
    So Am I artwork
    So Am I
    Ava Max
    itunes
  22. 22
    Earth
    Lil Dicky
    itunes
  23. 23
    Joy
    Bastille
    itunes
  24. 24
    Carry On
    Rita Ora, Kygo
    itunes
  25. 25
    Don't Call Me Up artwork
    Don't Call Me Up
    Mabel
    itunes
  26. 26
    Don't Worry Bout Me artwork
    Don't Worry Bout Me
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  27. 27
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba) artwork
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba)
    Wiley, Stefflon Don, Sean Paul
    itunes
  28. 28
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  29. 29
    Talk
    Khalid
    itunes
  30. 30
    High Hopes artwork
    High Hopes
    Panic! at the Disco
    itunes
  31. 31
    Sunflower (Jacked Remix) artwork
    Sunflower (Jacked Remix)
    Post Malone & Swae Lee
    itunes
  32. 32
    Sweet But Psycho artwork
    Sweet But Psycho
    Ava Max
    itunes
  33. 33
    Walk Me Home artwork
    Walk Me Home
    P!nk
    itunes
  34. 34
    Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)
    BTS
    itunes
  35. 35
    Falling like the Stars
    James Arthur
    itunes
  36. 36
    i'm so tired artwork
    i'm so tired
    Lauv & Troye Sivan
    itunes
  37. 37
    Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus) artwork
    Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus)
    Mark Ronson
    itunes
  38. 38
    Don't Feel Like Crying artwork
    Don't Feel Like Crying
    Sigrid
    itunes
  39. 39
    Nobody artwork
    Nobody
    Martin Jensen feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  40. 40
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored artwork
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

A number of celebs have had their say on James Charles's latest drama

James Charles And Tati Westbrook Feud: All The Celebrities Who Have Spoken Out Following Tati's Allegations

News

Khalid responded to a fan who commented on his weight loss

Khalid Claps Back At Fan Who Commented On His Weight Loss

James Charles has been unfollowed by celebrity friends amid YouTuber drama

James Charles Unfollowed By Celebs Including Shawn Mendes, Kylie Jenner & Miley Cyrus After Tati Westbrook Feud

News

James Charles has lost three million followers after Tati Westbrook's video

James Charles' Subscriber Count Drops By 3 Million: Blogger ‘In Hiding’ Following Tati Westbrook Allegations

News

Kris Jenner chats on the set of 'thank u, next' video with Ariana Grande

WATCH: Ariana Grande Appears On 'KUWTK' Preparing Kris Jenner For 'Thank U, Next' Music Video

Ariana Grande