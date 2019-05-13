WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Performed 'Burnin' Up' On Saturday Night Live!

Jonas Brothers have everyone shook with 'Burnin' Up' performance on SNL. Picture: Getty Images/ YouTube SNL

The Jonas Brothers just gave the people what they wanted by performing their 2008 track 'Burnin' Up' whilst appearing as musical guests on SNL.

The Jonas Brothers just took to the Saturday Night Live! stage to perform their 2008 track 'Burnin' Up' in what is a seriously epic throwback, complete with matching red outfits and everything, and our teenage selves are screaming.

Mashing up their new track 'Cool' with the old classic that we haven't heard for nearly ten years, fans have flooded the comments section to praise Joe's vocals and generally just fangirl about how happy they are to have the boys back together.

Fans praise Joe Jonas's vocals as they perform 'Cool' & 'Burnin' Up'. Picture: YouTube/SNL

They last appeared on the US comedy show back in 2009 before parting ways in what turned out to be a six year hiatus after a rift formed between the three of them.

Their break-up and eventual reunion is something that we will be able to see in their new documentary Chasing Happiness, whose official trailer dropped just the other day.

The brothers had their wives, AKA the Jonas Sisters supporting them backstage and they even appeared in a comedy sketch in a 'Judge Judy' scene about three brother's who trashed someone's house throwing a party.

We especially like their nod to the lyrics-turned-meme 'high heels, red dress) in their all red matching ensembles and the whole thing has basically got us even more excited for their Summertime Ball performance.

