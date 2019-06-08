WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Regretted Writing And Releasing 'Pizza Girl'

The Jonas Brothers admitted that the one song they regretted releasing was 'Pizza Girl' from their Disney Channel series, Jonas.

In the episode, the Jonas Brothers fall in love with a pizza delivery girl, called Maria, and serenade her with her own personalised song.

However, the brothers weren't too keen on it, as fans regularly remind them of the song of which they sing "I fell in love with the pizza girl. Now I eat pizza everyday."

Nick Jonas joked that it wasn't quite as powerful as The Beatles' 'Yellow Submarine', before Kevin joined in.

The Jonas Brothers also spoke about their split in 2013, and referred to it as "important", as it's not only allowed them to grow, but it gives them the opportunity to have more adult conversations with their fans.