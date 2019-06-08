WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Regretted Writing And Releasing 'Pizza Girl'

8 June 2019, 21:17

The Jonas Brothers admitted that the one song they regretted releasing was 'Pizza Girl' from their Disney Channel series, Jonas.

Khalid asked the Jonas Brothers what was the one song they regretted releasing from their entire discography, to which they admitted was 'Pizza Girl'.

While backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball, Nick, Joe and Kevin confirmed that the song they regretted releasing was 'Pizza Girl', a track from their Disney Channel series, Jonas.

> Miley Cyrus Quizzes The Jonas Brothers About Their Purity Rings

The Jonas Brothers called their split "important"
The Jonas Brothers called their split "important". Picture: Capital

In the episode, the Jonas Brothers fall in love with a pizza delivery girl, called Maria, and serenade her with her own personalised song.

However, the brothers weren't too keen on it, as fans regularly remind them of the song of which they sing "I fell in love with the pizza girl. Now I eat pizza everyday."

Nick Jonas joked that it wasn't quite as powerful as The Beatles' 'Yellow Submarine', before Kevin joined in.

> Catch The Jonas Brothers' #CapitalSTB Performance Over On Our App

The Jonas Brothers also spoke about their split in 2013, and referred to it as "important", as it's not only allowed them to grow, but it gives them the opportunity to have more adult conversations with their fans.

