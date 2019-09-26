Jonas Brothers’ Instagram Hacked By Diplo – But There's A Good Reason Why

26 September 2019, 14:51

The Jonas Brothers’ Instagram account has been hacked by their good friend Diplo, and it’s not the first time he’s trolled them.

Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas have had their Instagram account taken over by DJ and producer Diplo, months after he spoiled the secret of Joe and Sophie Turner’s Vegas wedding by live-streaming the whole ceremony.

After gaining access to the Jonas Brothers’ Instagram profile, Diplo used the opportunity to share topless pictures of himself and a number of memes to poke fun at the ‘Sucker’ singers.

He began the takeover by sharing a snap of himself modelling a pair of Calvin Klein pants, before uploading a photo of a fan of the singers with ‘Jonas Brothers’ tattooed across the bottom of their back, which Diplo captioned: “Honestly can’t tell if this is the front of Joe or the back of Nick.”

He then posted a picture of Hanson, writing in the caption: “Never forget the original Jonas Brothers” to which fans demanded to know what was happening as they begged: “Give the Jonas Brothers their Instagram back.”

Diplo has even changed their profile image to a snap of himself, but after a number of uploads it seemed the brothers lost interest in his joke.

“Bro you changed the password…” Joe commented on a photo of Diplo posing with three Grammy awards, before Nick added: “Seriously call me this isn’t funny.”

“Wtf @diplo. It was funny for like one post but we’ve got a show tonight and need the account back,” Kevin added.

tag a lonely friend and don’t say anything

Meanwhile, most of the Jonatics saw the funny side of Diplo’s hack – especially after watching a clip on their Instagram stories of the boys’ heads superimposed onto a scene from The Office.

Diplo even unfollowed everyone the band were following and followed just himself.

However, it’s since been revealed the group are collaborating with the DJ ahead of his new country album after he added ‘Friday 12am’ at the end of a video he posted laughing at each of the brothers’ hair cuts.

The 40 year old is apparently venturing into new music territory under his birth name, Thomas Wesley Pentz Jr.

