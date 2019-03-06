Who Is Frankie Jonas? Everything You Need To Know About Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas’s Little Brother

There's a fourth Jonas brother... Frankie! Picture: Instagram/Getty

He’s often been known as the ‘bonus Jonas’ and wasn’t in the Jonas Brothers band… here’s everything you need to know about Frankie Jonas.

If you thought there were only three Jonas brothers, we’re about to blow your mind… Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas have another brother… Frankie Jonas!

Who Is Priyanka Chopra? Everything You Need To Know About The Actress Who Is Nick Jonas’s Wife

Yes, the Jonas Brothers band didn’t include young Frankie, but the 18-year-old is the youngest of the brothers – and he’s already been successful in his own right.

Here’s everything you need to know about Frankie Jonas:

How old is Frankie Jonas?

He’s the youngest of the Jonas clan, and he is 18-years-old.

Why wasn’t Frankie in the Jonas Brothers band?

There’s no shade to why Frankie wasn’t in his big brothers’ band – he was just a little bit too young at the time, being seven years younger than Nick Jonas.

What is Frankie Jonas famous for?

He’s the voice of Sosuke in the animated film Ponyo, and has had cameos in Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam as well as in the Jonas Brothers TV series too.

What is Frankie Jonas’s nickname?

He’s often been referred to as the ‘bonus Jonas’ or ‘Biff’.

> Download Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip!