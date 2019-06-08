Jonas Brothers Fans Are Here For Their Busted Collab At The Summertime Ball

Jonas Brothers and Busted performing on stage. Picture: PA Images

As well as performing tracks off their new album 'Happiness Begins', The Jonas Brothers brought out British pop band Busted to perform 'Year 3000' with them - and fans are here. for. it.

Capital's Summertime Ball kicked off earlier today (Saturday 8 June, 2019) at Wembley Stadium.

One of the main highlights of this year's line-up was The Jonas Brothers - who not only performed their new bangers 'Sucker' and 'Cool' in front of 80,000+ fans, they also brought out Charlie, Matt and James from Busted, to perform their classic track, 'Year 3000'.

The crowd naturally went wild for the surprise collab - even Joe Jonas' wife Sophie Turner was bopping with her pals in the crowd.

Since the performance, fans have taken to Twitter to share the love...

jonas brothers and busted playing year 3000 live together on 2019



that's it, that's the tweet — lore 🆒 (@jonato4u) June 8, 2019

jonas brothers and busted performed year 3000 TOGETHER at stb? y’all are lucky whoever witnessed that — moll (@hotymigraine) June 8, 2019

@Busted and @jonasbrothers just sang Busted’s Year 3000 together at Wembley!! Wish I could have been there!!! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/EX5oxG50Xz — Cherry Blossom (@tictoctictoc18) June 8, 2019

As if, in 2019, Jonas Brothers & Busted just performed Year 3000 together at Wembley Stadium lmaooo. pic.twitter.com/C93vKb3jGC — Claire Rollins (@Claireyyyy) June 8, 2019

I still can’t believe I just witnessed the jonas brothers and busted sing year 3000 together — shannon‏ (@shann0nf0rd) June 8, 2019