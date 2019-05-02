Is Taylor Swift Hinting At The 'Angelic' Title Of TS7 In Her BBMA Red Carpet Look?

Taylor Swift fans think they know what TS7 will be called after BBMA red carpet. Picture: Getty Images

Was Taylor Swift hinting at the name of TS7 with her BBMA red carpet look?

Taylor Swift just gave her first ever performance of 'ME!' at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, but first, she rocked the red carpet in a in a pastel purple mini dress by Raisa & Vanessa, very in keeping with her current Instagram and music video colour theme that is likely hinting to the new era of her seventh studio album.

Taylor Swift's New Album: Have Fans Figured Out The Title Of #TS7?

Taking to the stage for her and Panic! At The Discos's Brandon Urie's first ever performance of 'ME!', the staging stuck to the soft, pastel theme of the music video, as did her whole red carpet look.

However, fans suspect she may be continuing the hints about TS7 in her diamond studded jewellery- namely a pair of angel wings, as they can also be found throughout the music video.

Tay Tay posed by an angel mural to promote the song, and one of her BFF's, Abigail, posted her performance with the caption 'pastel angel.'

ummm Abigail called @taylorswift13 a “pastel angel”. ANGEL LIKE WHAT WEVE BEEN THINKING THE ALBUM COULD BE CALLED?????? pic.twitter.com/OkW2FtDJyT — molly-rose • 182 days (@thirteenseavey) May 2, 2019

In other news, we just watched the behind the scenes video of Taylor discovering the tiniest kitten on the set of her music video and adopting it and that's pretty much all we needed to get us through the day.

His name is Benjamin Button by the way, as if the situation could get any cuter.

