Taylor Swift fans 'figure out' The Life of a Showgirl release date

When does Taylor Swift's new album come out? Fans think they've found a major easter egg for the release date. Picture: Getty

By Katie Louise Smith

When does Taylor Swift's album drop? Taylor has been dropping hints this entire time and fans think they've cracked it... is Taylor Swift's album coming out on October 3rd?

Remember when Taylor Swift started wearing plaid outfits everywhere and we couldn't figure out why? Well, that might have been an easter egg for her new album The Life of a Showgirl this whole time.

Yep, Taylor has just announced her 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl (on Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast!) but she hasn't yet announced the release date (or the track list, which fans think includes a Sabrina Carpenter collaboration).

Since the announcement, Swifties have been digging back through the last year to find all the easter eggs and crumbs Taylor has been leaving for us to find, and now they think they've cracked the release date secret.

When will Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl be released? Well, fans think it could arrive on October 3rd based on these incredible – and very hard to ignore! – easter eggs.

When does Taylor Swift's album come out?

Taylor Swift fans have spotted a massive easter egg for The Life of a Showgirl in her 103rd Eras Tour show in Cardiff. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift's orange and green plaid outfit from August 2024

Ok so about those plaid outfits... Last year, Taylor began popping up in several different plaid outfits. There was that stunning yellow and black plaid at the VMAs, the red and grey plaid at the Kansas City Chiefs' game...

At the time, no one could figure out why Taylor kept wearing the pattern. At one point, we all thought it was a Debut (Taylor's Version) easter egg because the wallpaper in the self-titled room of the Lover house on the Eras Tour was green plaid.

However, fans have just clocked that exactly one year ago today (August 12th 2024), Taylor stepped out in London wearing an orange and plaid two-piece.

What does this have to do with the potential release date, you ask? Well, it turns out that National Plaid Day is on October 3rd. And October 3rd 2025 just so happens to fall on a Friday. Aaaand 10 and 3 adds up to 13. Obviously.

I shit you not. She wore the orange and green plaid outfit on August 12th, 2024.



I shit you not. She wore the orange and green plaid outfit on August 12th, 2024.

Was her crazy (lovingly) ass was telling us exactly a year in advance that TS12 is gonna be orange and light green and released on October 3rd 😭

I made a video compiling all the Easter eggs that we only could know in hindsight!!! HER MIND😭

Taylor Swift's orange and green two-piece set on stage in Cardiff at the Eras tour.

Strengthening the 10/3 theory, or 3/10 if you prefer date/month, fans have clocked that Taylor wore the orange and green combo for the 1989 set on stage in Cardiff. She had one single show in the Welsh city, which just so happened to be her 103rd show of the entire tour.

She also wore the orange dress too for the Surprise Songs section too.

On top of that, Cardiff was noticeably featured in one of the photos in Taylor's The Eras Tour Book as she can be seen posing inside the janitor cart on the way to the stage, with a photo of Cardiff Bay stuck on the side. Could that specific photo have been a hint at the importance of the details within that particular show?!

While we were all scrambling to find Rep (TV) easter eggs at the 100th and 113th shows on the European leg and waiting for the double green 1989 combo, it looks like we should have had an eye on the 103rd show!

The October 3rd release date strikes again – but are the Swifties right?

taylor having cardiff in the cleaning car makes sense suddenly…

GUYS HER OUTFIT CHOICES IN CARDIFF 😭

On her merch store, Taylor has already dropped a vinyl pre pre-order of The Life of a Showgirl which is set to be shipped on October 13th. The website explicitly states that this is not the release date.

To avoid any leaks ahead of the actual release, it's likely that the vinyls will be shipped after the release date which means the album will likely come out before October 13th.

Taylor's friends and collaborators Sabrina Carpenter and Ed Sheeran are also set to release their albums on August 29th and September 12th, respectively, so she will likely not release her own around their release dates either.

And finally, with the album being announced in August, an October release date matches up with her previous announcement-to-release timeline of roughly 2 months.

Could The Life of a Showgirl released on October 3rd? We'll find out very soon!

