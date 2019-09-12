Taylor Swift Fans Urge Her To Cancel Her Performance At The Melbourne Cup

Taylor has been asked to cancel her performance. Picture: PA images

Taylor Swift’s fans are calling for her to cancel her performance at The Melbourne Cup.

Taylor Swift has been accused of putting ‘money before compassion’ after agreeing to perform at The Melbourne Cup.

The horse racing event is set to be Taylor’s only public appearance while in Australia, causing activists on social media to get #NupToTheCup trending.

The Coalition for The Protection of Racehorses posted online, saying: “Horses are being killed for gambling profits and entertainment.

“If Taylor Swift cares at all about other animals the way she appears to care about cats, she will cancel her show and make a strong statement that animal abuse is unacceptable.”

The Cats star is set to perform two songs from her new album, ‘Lover’ and told an Australian newspaper that she ‘can’t wait’.

She said: “I can’t wait to come to Melbourne, and I can’t wait to come to the Melbourne Cup.

“I’ve heard so much about the race.”

‘Lover’ is Australia’s highest selling album for the year, leading the chief executive of the Victoria Racing Club, Neil Wilson, to say he was delighted to have Swift at Flemington for the $8 million race.

He said: “To think you can come to Flemington and watch not only the race that stops a nation but see one of the world’s biggest – if not the biggest – entertainer perform for the cost of a general admission ticket is phenomenal.”

Fans took to Twitter to encourage the 29-year-old hitmaker to cancel her show.

One wrote: “Wow @taylorswift13 you are morally bankrupt… can’t believe you are taking money to perform at the pinnacle of the vile and cruel horseracing industry.”

Social media urges Taylor Swift to cancel Melbourne Cup performance. Picture: Twitter

Another fan tweeted: “We love you Taylor Swift but you Should’ve Said No.”

“I thought she was so perfect and could do no wrong. Smh, pathetic, just for a paycheck," added another.

Taylor is yet to respond.

