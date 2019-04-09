Taylor Swift Donates £86,000 To LGBT Rights Charity

Taylor Swift has donated money to an LGBT organisation. Picture: PA images

Taylor Swift has donated 113,000 US Dollars (£86,000) to the Tennessee Equality Project.

Taylor Swift has made a huge donation to an LGBT charity in Tennessee.

The donation was made to make her feelings clear about a series of bills which have just been introduced which have been dubbed a ‘slate of hate’ by activists.

The Reputation star, who has been vocal about her support for the LGBT community, has also written a letter to Chris Sanders, TEP’s executive director.

In the letter, she expressed her gratitude for all the work the group are doing to give ‘all people a place to worship’ and says that she was ‘inspired’.

Taylor Swift wrote a letter stating her feelings. Picture: n/a

It read: “Dear Chris, I’m writing to you to say that I’m so inspired by the work you do, specifically in organising the recent petition of Tennessee faith leaders standing up against the ‘slate of hate’ in our state legislature.

“Please convey my heartfelt thanks to them and accept this donation to support the work you and those leaders are doing.

“I am so grateful that they’re giving all people a place to worship.”

In October last year, Taylor publicly announced that her choice to support the Democratic Party in the November mid-term elections was majorly due to the Republican Party’s candidates’ stance on LGBT issues.

She said: “I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG."

She added: “I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans."

Other celebrities such as Miley Cyrus have also shown support for LGBT rights by founding the Happy Hippie Foundation to help homeless and LGBT youth.

