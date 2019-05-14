Taylor Swift Stans Lady Gaga And Drake As She Discusses What She's Currently Obsessed With

Taylor Swift is a huge fan of Drake and Lady Gaga. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift has revealed all the pop stars she currently stans, and her list of idols is a varied one.

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest pop stars in the world, but that doesn’t mean she’s not a fan of her fellow artists in the music industry. In fact, Taylor stans a number of singers you’re definitely a huge fan of too.

In her new interview with Entertainment Weekly Taylor discussed which musicians, TV programmes, films and authors she’s obsessed with and it seems she’s just like us.

Taylor Swift will be releasing her new album soon. Picture: Getty

When it came to her favourite artists of the moment, Taylor couldn’t stop gushing about Lady Gaga, praising her for continuously being so diverse.

“When people think she’s gonna go one way, she goes the exact opposite. She did that Tony Bennett record and won a Grammy,” Taylor explained. “And then she pivots and goes and wins a Golden Globe for American Horror Story: Hotel.

"And then she pivots and does Joanne. And then she pivots and wins an Oscar for A Star Is Born. That’s so cool, that ability to be so capable in so many different worlds. There’s so much dexterity to her career.”

Taylor had Swifties guessing over potential collaborations after she posed for her magazine shoot wearing badges to represent “the things and people I love” and one of the badges was a picture of Drake.

The ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ singer has only fuelled the collab speculation by revealing what she loves about the rapper, saying: “I love his one-liners. Like ‘You say I led you on/But you followed me.’ Or ‘This a Rollie, not a stopwatch/It don’t ever stop.’”

As well as Drake and Lady Gaga, Taylor also stans Ciara, Alanis Morisette, Dixie Chicks, Dermot Kennedy and Britney Spears’ laughter for "making her so happy".

