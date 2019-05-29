The One Question Taylor Swift Refuses To Answer As She Claps Back 'Sexist' Interviewer

29 May 2019, 12:01 | Updated: 29 May 2019, 12:11

Taylor Swift shuts down a sexist question during interview
Taylor Swift shuts down a sexist question during interview. Picture: Getty Images/ @Taylor Swift Instagram

Taylor Swift is not here for interviewers questions that women constantly get asked, but men rarely do.

Taylor Swift has been out and about promoting her new single 'ME!' and teasing her upcoming seventh album and when an interviewer asked her a question she deemed to be sexist and unfair, she shut them down in an iconic way.

Taylor Swift Explaining How She Washes Her Legs Has Divided The Internet

In an interview with German news outlet Deutsche Press-Agentur, the 29-year-old was asked when she was thinking of settling down to get married and have children and let's just say Tay was not impressed.

The singer expertly shut the question down, saying: "I really do not think men are asked that question when they turn 30. So I'm not going to answer that question now" and fans are applauding the singer.

However, she did go on to reveal what she hopes her 30's will hold, and we like this answer a whole lot better, saying:

"I hear others say that in your 30s you don't have as much stress and anxiety in your life as in your 20s, and I can add the observation that we in our 20s are on the search, to gain experience, try things out, fail, make mistakes."

"I expect that in our 30s we know a bit better about who we are. The closer I get to it, the more I feel that that's what will happen. I hope it will!"

