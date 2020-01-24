Taylor Swift Opens Up About Her Experience With An Eating Disorder

Taylor Swift spoke about her struggle with eating disorders. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Variety, the 'Shake It Off' singer explained how her fame negatively impacted her body image.

Many critics have recently seen Taylor Swift's upcoming documentary Miss Americana and noted the montage that slams the singer for her body, calling her too skinny.

While Taylor sang of shaking it off, it appears that she, too, was bothered by these horrible remarks, she claimed in an interview with Variety.

During the documentary, Taylor Swift could be heard saying "It's not good for me to see pictures of myself every day," after paparazzi bombarded her and took several snaps of her as she unknowingly walked out of her door.

As she spoke to Variety, Taylor mentioned she was triggered to "starve a little bit" after seeing unflattering images of herself; some of which she claimed her "tummy was too big".

She also opened up about the hateful messages she had received following the snaps, whereby some people had claimed she looked pregnant. She even saw headlines in papers which questioned if she was expecting a child when Taylor was 18 years old.

Taylor Swift opened up about her eating disorder. Picture: PA Images

"The headline was 'Pregnant at 18?'. It was because I had worn something that made my lower stomach not look flat. So I just registered that as a punishment," she said.

While many have praised that Taylor has looked healthier and happier now, Taylor spoke about how she felt during her '1989' era, where she displayed a much thinner look; mentioning that she severely under-ate which affected her stamina on tour.

"I thought that I was supposed to feel like I was going to pass out at the end of a show, or in the middle of it,” she said in the documentary Miss Americana.

"Now I realize, no, if you eat food, have energy, get stronger, you can do all these shows and not feel (enervated)."

According to the GRAMMY winner, she said that she was completely unaware about her weight loss, saying that if anyone expressed concern about her, she said she put it down to a lot of exercise, and not because she was starving herself.

Since her interview was released, many fans have praised Taylor for opening up about her eating disorder, especially with so many of them having suffered in a similar way.

