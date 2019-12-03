Taylor Swift Announced As BST Hyde Park 2020 Headliner

Taylor Swift is headlining BST Hyde Park 2020. Picture: PA

Taylor Swift is headlining BST Hyde Park 2020, on Saturday 11 July.

Taylor Swift already has a huge 2020 schedule ahead of her, after announcing her Lover Fest tour earlier this year.

And the ‘Lover’ songstress has just been announced as a headliner for American Express presents BST Hyde Park, joining fellow global superstars Little Mix who headline on Saturday 4 July and US rockers Pearl Jam on Friday 10 July.

The ‘Style’ hitmaker will be taking to the stage on Saturday 11 July, five years after performing at the London festival – and she apparently won't be alone in her return to the capital.

London holds a special place in the 29 year old's heart, after penning the track 'London Boy' on her latest album.

After releasing her seventh album, 'Lover', in August this year, Taylor remains as one of the hottest artists of the moment, headlining Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball on Sunday 8 December.

‘Lover’ was her fourth UK number one album and had the highest first week of sales for any album in the US since her 2017 LP, ‘Reputation’.

BST Hyde Park tickets go on sale on Friday 6 December at 9am.

Her appearance in London next summer will no doubt only fuel speculation she’s set to return to the UK for Glastonbury, after long being rumoured to be taking to the iconic stage.

On 24 November, Taylor received the well-earned title of Artist of the Decade award at the American Music Awards, performing a medley of her hits to mark the occasion.

At the beginning of her performance, Taylor emerged in a white button-down shirt with the names of her old albums, including 'Fearless', ‘Speak Now’, ‘Red’, and ‘1989’ emblazoned in big block letters.

‘Speak Now’ was on the front of her shirt in full view, above the other album names.

Her microphone also had ‘Lover’ written in pink letters, which some fans reckon represents the fact it’s the first album she owns.

Taylor recently went public with the claims Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta had ‘banned’ her from performing her old music, after Braun purchased the singer’s former label Big Machine Records earlier this year.

