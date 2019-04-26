WATCH: Stormzy Rates Adele's, Justin Bieber's And Dolly Parton's Raps

26 April 2019, 09:36

Stormzy reviewed other stars' rap games, and he was not too keen with Ariana Grande's bars.

Stormzy is a rap god. Two BRIT Award wins can't be wrong, can they? Which is why, when he popped by to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, we got him to spot the next big thing in the rap game.

After dropping his new banger, 'Vossi Bop', Ro, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay played some iconic raps by famous A-listers, to see what he thought.

Stormzy joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp
Picture: Capital

Arianators should look away now, after the 'Shut Up' sensation rated her a "solid five", but don't panic too much - he praised her vocal abilities and her performance skills so much.

But, of course, he couldn't help but gush over his pal, Dolly Parton's bars, and when it comes to Justin Bieber's rendition of 'Otis'... It escalated quickly.

Stormzy was quick to say that should the 'Love Yourself' singer ask to collaborate, he'd leave the interview with Roman Kemp that very second just to record it.

Justin, if you're reading this - and we know you are - please approach Stormzy. This song would be everything.

