Jonas Brothers & Stormzy Want To Work Together On New Music

Jonas Brothers and Stormzy have revealed that they want to work on new music together.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas appeared on the brand-new Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill back in March and were asked which British artist they'd love to collaborate with.

"Stormzy," was Joe's instant reply. "That'd be sweet to do something with him, with the brothers," added Nick.

Stormzy and Jimmy Hill. Picture: Capital FM

Last night, with Stormzy himself on the Capital Evening Show, Jimmy had to find out whether the rapper was game: "Definitely... Let's do it. Jonas Brothers [and] Stormzy link-up, man."

Stormzy has actually worked with the brothers in the past, jumping on the remix of Nick's single 'Chains' in 2014.

Getting all four together on one track would be incredible and Nick has reiterated his desire to make it happen, replying to a tweet from Capital with "Let’s do it bro!"

Check out the video at the top of the page, if only to see Stormzy's pure excitement at the first mention of Camp Rock.