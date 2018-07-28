WATCH: Sigma’s Tip For Surviving Ibiza Is So Basic-Budget

The Sigma lads are veterans when it comes to the White Isle, so they’ve gotta be doing something right. That’s why we probed Joe to find out just how they do it…

Sigma have dropped bangers like ‘Nobody To Love’, ‘Changing’ and ‘Coming Home’. You could say they’re #CapitalInIbiza legends.

But how do they do it year after year after year? They must know the deepest, darkest secrets to surviving the world’s biggest party…

Well, you’d have thought so, wouldn’t you?

Sarah Story caught up with Sigma’s Joe Lenzie before his performance at Ushuaïa to ask how the hitmaker manages to make it through all day, every day in Ibiza.

It turns out his big tip is… Water. And not even the really expensive, pricey water you can expect in some of the island’s clubs; but, like, huge four-litre bottles from the local supermarket.

Well, there you have it – if you want to top the charts and perform all around the planet, all you have to do is… Stay hydrated. You heard it here first.

