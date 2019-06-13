Shawn Mendes Doesn't Want Selena Gomez To Know She Starred In His Favourite TV Show

13 June 2019, 12:15

Shawn Mendes's favourite TV show was WOWP
Shawn Mendes's favourite TV show was WOWP. Picture: Twitter/Instagram @SelenaGomez/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes, just like us, loved watching Disney channel when he was younger but doesn't want Selena Gomez to know he loved her TV show.

Shawn Mendes has come clean to a fan that his favourite TV show growing up was Wizards Of Waverly Place- but he really doesn't want fellow pop star Selena Gomez to find out, because let's be honest, it isn't the coolest admission the star has ever made.

Shawn Mendes Had So Much Fun At The 1975’s Gig And Fans Are So Here For This Bromance

During a fan Q&A the singer hosts before his 'In My Blood' world tour, Shawn was asked what his favourite TV was growing up, to which is quickly replied: "Wizards Of Waverly Place... don't tell Selena though!"

Shawn's intimate backstage chats with fans are just one reason we love him- as he sits and chats with them about anything and everything, from who he is dating, to how he came to write certain songs and even listens to fans who want certain songs added to his set list.

It may seem strange that he was watching her on screen growing up- but despite everything he's achieved, Shawn is only 20-years-old and Selena is 26-years-old, starring in the show from 2007-2012, from the young age of 15.

We kind of want Selena to discover Shawn's childhood confession, because there's actually nothing we love more than artists stanning each other, but just because we love him, we'll keep it ourselves.

