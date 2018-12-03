Shawn Mendes Fans Think He 'Outshined' Victoria's Secret Angels During Flirty Performance

Shawn Mendes's performance of 'Lost In Japan' at Victoria's Secret Show 2018. Picture: YouTube/Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes took to the Victoria's Secret catwalk to perform 'Lost In Japan' and looked like he had a whole load of fun with the supermodels, flirting as he sang out his hit.

Shawn Mendes was one of the acts at this year's 2018 Victoria's Secret fashion show, taking to the infamous lingerie catwalk to perform his hit 'Lost In Japan', showing off his impressive vocals and smiling from ear-to-ear as the supermodels strutted past him and stopping off for some pretty flirty interactions with the star.

Shawn Mendes's Winter Merchandise Collection Is Here & We Want To Cop It All

Shawn Mendes fans go crazy over his Victoria's Secret performance. Picture: YouTube/Shawn Mendes

The 20-year-old has a huge smile on his face throughout the performance and at one point even stops singing as Winnie Harlow walks past him, holding hands with her and narrowly missing Gigi Hadid's enormous billowing train, fans filled his comments with praise, with many even saying they forgot to even look at the models from his captivating performance!

Shawn Mendes fans think he 'ruled the stage' at this year's Victoria's Secret show. Picture: YouTube

Also on this year's line-up was Bebe Rexha, Rita Ora and Halsey- who called out the show over their lack of diversity after their recent comments admitting they'd never cast a transgender model in their show.

Shawn recently told Rolling Stones in an interview that his daily routine has to include two vocal lessons a day, and from the sound of that performance, it's seriously paying off!

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Shawn Mendes News