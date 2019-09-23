Shawn Mendes Registers New Song 'Unattainable' Co-Written With Julia Michaels

Shawn Mendes registers new song 'Unattainable'. Picture: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes is teasing us with new music after registering a new song 'Unattainable' online, which has been co-written with Julia Michaels and Scott Harris.

There's a chance we could be hearing even more new music from Shawn Mendes before the end of the year.

A new Shawn Mendes song, titled 'Unattainable', has been registered with the BMI Repertoire - a public, online database of songs for arranging music rights - and it's been co-written with Julia Michaels and Scott Harris.

Scott Harris is an American, Grammy-nominated songwriter who's worked with Shawn on loads of his biggest hits in the past, including 'Youth', 'In My Blood' and 'Lost In Japan'.

Shawn Mendes registers new song 'Unattainable'. Picture: BMI Repertoire

Julia Michaels has previously written for Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato, plus we know from her own music too - like her huge 2017 debut single 'Issues'.

Julia told Billboard in May last year, a few days before the release of Shawn's self-titled album, that they'd written three songs together whilst on tour together.

The Late Late Show with James Corden. Picture: Getty

"We wrote, I think, three songs in two days and two of them are now on the record and they’re both just really intimate," she told reporters on the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards.

'Like To Be You' and the single 'Nervous' made the album but the third song never saw the light of day. Fans have wondered whether 'Unattainable' is that third song that they wrote but never released.

Shawn was filmed in a New York studio last week, seemingly working on new music. The clip posted by Mission Sound studios showed the 21-year-old singer tinkering with a computer and some of the studio's faders.

Shawn's already brought out two songs in 2019 - 'If I Can't Have You' and The Official Big Top 40 Number 1 song 'Señorita' with Camila Cabello - could there be more on the way in the next, few months?

